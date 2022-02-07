Nail-biting AFCON final sets up blockbuster African World Cup qualifying rematch on SBS

Catch Africa's best teams as they go head to head for a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the 10 final matches of CAF FIFA World Cup Qualifying LIVE, FREE and in HD via SBS On Demand - and select matches on SBS - from March 24-29.





Senegal made history on Monday as they were crowned AFCON champions for the very first time after defeating the Pharaohs on penalties in a tense final at Cameroon’s Stede d’Olemebe.





Liverpool star Sadio Mane hit the winning penalty for the Teranga Lions to secure the historic victory in a shootout after the match ended scoreless after extra-time.





Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen both failed to convert their penalties, meaning Salah did not get the chance to step up before Mane converted the winning kick for Senegal to give them their first-ever continental crown.





In a twist of fate, it will be these two African powerhouses facing off once again for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Senegal drawing Egypt in the third and final round of CAF qualifying.





Egyptian goalkeeper Gabaski has already declared that Monday’s AFCON Final loss will make the Pharaohs a tougher team to beat come the world cup playoffs.





It’s well known that we, Egypt, do not just take a fall,” Gabaski said.





When we fall, we get up, even though the loss today makes us feel like we are in a difficult and delicate situation.





“We have other challenges ahead of us, with the same teams involved, and if it’s God’s will, we’ll continue to pursue our objectives.





“These are very important matches coming up, and we have to win.”





Although ending 0-0 at the end of regulation and extra-time, the AFCON Final demonstrated why the World Cup playoff between Egypt and Senegal is set to be unmissable viewing.





The battle between Liverpool aces Mane and Salah proved to be worth the cost of admission alone.





Mane was involved in everything Senegal did and even a missed penalty in the opening minutes was unable to dent the pacy winger’s confidence as he went on to score the winning spot-kick.





Salah was just as dangerous for Egypt creating chance after chance, only to be denied by Senegal and Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.





Mane was not the only reason Senegal took home the AFCON title, with the team boasting arguably one of the strongest line-ups in its history with a squad littered with European football stars.





With a team list that features Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismailia Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Abdou Diallo, Edouard Mendy and Mane, Senegal has a squad that could match it on paper with the top teams in the world.





On the other hand, Egypt features a squad that is mostly homegrown with only Salah, Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Trézéguet of Aston Villa featuring regularly in European club football.





What they lack in European-based stars, the Pharoah’s make-up for with their intensity and big-game experience.





Both Senegal and Egypt were at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they were eliminated at the group stage.





Only one will make it to Qatar, and with the memory of the AFCON final firmly in their mind, there are certain to be fireworks.





CAF World Cup Qualifying third round - LIVE SBS schedule

First leg matches - March 24-26 (final fixture / channel details TBC)





Egypt v Senegal



Ghana v Nigeria



Cameroon v Algeria



DR Congo v Morocco



Mali v Tunisia





Second leg matches - March 27-29 (final fixture / channel details TBC)





Senegal v Egypt



Nigeria v Ghana



Algeria v Cameroon



Morocco v DR Congo

