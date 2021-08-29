Rogic and Mooy headline Socceroos squad for World Cup qualifiers

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.
Celtic midfielder Rogic and Chinese-based Mooy have both been named in a 27-man squad by Arnold to face China and Vietnam in the opening matches of the third round of qualifying.
It's the first time since 2019 either player has been in a Socceroos squad, with both missing June's qualifiers in Kuwait.
Rogic was given time by Arnold to overcome an ankle problem while Mooy was unavailable as he dealt with the death of his brother Alex.
Arnold said having both key players available was a huge plus, especially with Mathew Leckie unavailable due to an unwillingness to do a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon his return to Australia.
Paul Izzo, Mathew Ryan, Lawrence Thomas, Danny Vukovic, Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Harry Souttar, Brad Smith, Ryan McGowan, Bailey Wright, Callum Elder, Ryan Strain, Jackson Irvine, Kenneth Dougall, Denis Genreau, Ajdin Hrustic, James Jeggo, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Riley McGree, Daniel Arzani, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart.