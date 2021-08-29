Rogic and Mooy headline Socceroos squad for World Cup qualifiers

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





Celtic midfielder Rogic and Chinese-based Mooy have both been named in a 27-man squad by Arnold to face China and Vietnam in the opening matches of the third round of qualifying.





Advertisement

It's the first time since 2019 either player has been in a Socceroos squad, with both missing June's qualifiers in Kuwait.





Read More Countdown to 2022 FIFA World Cup starts here on SBS Sport website







Rogic was given time by Arnold to overcome an ankle problem while Mooy was unavailable as he dealt with the death of his brother Alex.





Arnold said having both key players available was a huge plus, especially with Mathew Leckie unavailable due to an unwillingness to do a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon his return to Australia.





Socceroos Squad.