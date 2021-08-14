Socceroos soar to 10-year high in world rankings

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





After not playing a match in more than 18 months, Australia notched four wins in June to move up to 35th in the latest FIFA World Rankings which were released by the sports’ governing body on Thursday.





The Graham Arnold coached side had slipped to 45th in the world in the list of the previous rankings due to their inactivity, but a successful run in the final fixtures of their second round of World Cup qualifying has turned things around.





The 35th ranking in the charts is the highest the Socceroos have been placed since 2011 when the team was ranked 23rd in the world.





Australia’s highest-ever ranking was 14th in 2009.





The Socceroos will be out to book their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar early next month when they take on China in the first match of the third round of Asian Qualifiers.



