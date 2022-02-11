World Cup triumph a 'magical' memory for France legend Desailly

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

Advertisement







Desailly played an important part in Les Bleus’ incredible run to the final on home soil, culminating in a 3-0 victory over Brazil at the Stade de France.





The defender's send-off with 20 minutes remaining was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect campaign, one that also presided wins over South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Paraguay, Italy and Croatia.





Guided by Aime Jacquet, France possessed the perfect combination of youth and experience, with Desailly at the helm alongside captain Didier Deschamps.





When the full-time whistle sounded in Paris, Desailly emerged from the tunnel to celebrate alongside his teammates and collect the coveted World Cup trophy from France president Jacques Chirac.





These are memories the former AC Milan and Chelsea great will never forget, and a World Cup – much like the 2010 edition – he holds dear to his heart all these years later.











“My best World Cup memory is the one where I played, of course,” Desailly said during the latest episode of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show.





“My World Cup in 1998 was unique, it was something for all eternity. It will stay (with me) forever.





“It’s such an inaccessible thing; to lift that trophy, to kiss that trophy, to have it in your hands.





“It’s pride – it’s even more than that, I’d need even more adjectives to express it.





“The one I played in, in 1998, was simply magic (but) I’d also say the one in 2010 (was too), when, finally, a World Cup took place in Africa.





“South Africa did the job; did what was necessary. The infrastructure and everything, there was really some strength behind that World Cup but it’s still 1998 that was magical.”



