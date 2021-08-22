SBS Cycling Podcast

Could Haig claim team leadership today? - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Jack Haig

Published 22 August 2021 at 6:57pm
Tags
Christophe & Macka together with Bridie review the win by Fabio Jakobsen last night and discuss the role Jack Haig could play in the next few days.
