Could Haig claim team leadership today? - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Could Haig claim team leadership today? - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay40:47EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (44.2 MB)Published 22 August 2021 at 6:57pmTags Christophe & Macka together with Bridie review the win by Fabio Jakobsen last night and discuss the role Jack Haig could play in the next few days.Published 22 August 2021 at 6:57pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast