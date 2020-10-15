SBS Cycling Podcast

Demare makes it four, Caleb wins Scheldeprijs - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Arnaud Demare win 4th stage at the Giro 2020

Source: Getty Images

Published 15 October 2020 at 5:18pm
By SBS Cycling Central
Christophe and Macka review the Giro - a record fourth win for Arnaud Demare, equalling the great Bernard Hinault. Plus, Caleb Ewan wins Scheldeprijs, 18 years after Robbie McEwen.
