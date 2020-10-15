Demare makes it four, Caleb wins Scheldeprijs - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Demare makes it four, Caleb wins Scheldeprijs - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay28:48EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (32.97 MB)Published 15 October 2020 at 5:18pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTags Christophe and Macka review the Giro - a record fourth win for Arnaud Demare, equalling the great Bernard Hinault. Plus, Caleb Ewan wins Scheldeprijs, 18 years after Robbie McEwen.Published 15 October 2020 at 5:18pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTagsWatch the Podcast Live! AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast