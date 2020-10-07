SBS Cycling Podcast

'Helicoptergate', a French win, 'G' out of Giro - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Demare wins stage 4 of tehe Giro 2020

Published 7 October 2020 at 1:04pm
By Christophe Mallet
Christophe and Macka talk about the havoc created by a helicopter in Stage 4 of the Giro, the win by Demare and the Paris-Tour coming up on SBS.
