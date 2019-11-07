Icons - Phil Anderson

Cycling's icons capture our imaginations and we feel their impact far beyond race day. And none more so than Phil Anderson. Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie spoke to Australia's modern era cycling pioneer.

Phil Anderson was the first Australian and non European to ever wear the maillot jaune, donning cycling's most hallowed prize in 1981.

It came just two years after embarking on a daunting journey not many burgeoning Australian cyclists made in 1979, in pursuit of a European professional cycling career. By 1980, he secured a contract with Peugeot, one of France's most prestigious teams and in 1982 wore the yellow jersey another nine days. That year he also won the young rider's classification and Stage 3 in Nancy.

His challenge of rival Bernard 'The Badger' Hinault in 1981 especially is stuff of legend as are his achievements in the Spring Classics. Anderson also won stage races Critérium du Dauphiné (1985), Tour de Suisse (1985) and the Tour de Romandie (1989), two stages at the Giro d'Italia (1989, 1990) and another stage at the Tour de France in 1991.

Since retiring in 1994, when he book-ended his 16-year career with gold at the Commonwealth Games (he won in 1978 as an amateur), he has worked as a consultant, in commentary and sports development.

Listen as he recounts to Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie some stories from a glittering career forged from grit.