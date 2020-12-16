SBS Cycling Podcast

Porte reveals how the Tour 'changes things in your life' - Zwift Cycling Central podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Richie Porte - Tour de France 2020

Source: Getty Images

Published 16 December 2020 at 2:10pm
By SBS Cycling Central
Richie Porte joins Mike Tomalaris and Christophe Mallet to discuss the year that was, his podium finish at the Tour de France, Australian cycling and what we can expect from him at Team Ineos in 2021.
Watch the interview:


