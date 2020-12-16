Porte reveals how the Tour 'changes things in your life' - Zwift Cycling Central podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Porte reveals how the Tour 'changes things in your life' - Zwift Cycling Central podcastPlay25:21EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (29.01 MB)Published 16 December 2020 at 2:10pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTags Richie Porte joins Mike Tomalaris and Christophe Mallet to discuss the year that was, his podium finish at the Tour de France, Australian cycling and what we can expect from him at Team Ineos in 2021.Published 16 December 2020 at 2:10pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTagsWatch the interview:AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast