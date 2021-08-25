SBS Cycling Podcast

Rest day Podcast - We catch up with Koen de Kort

Published 25 August 2021 at 3:16pm
In this rest day podcast Christophe & Macka speak to Koen de Kort and life after his accident, and have a good all chat about life in the peloton
