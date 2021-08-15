SBS Cycling Podcast

Roglic goes fast in Burgos - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Roglic in Burgos

Published 15 August 2021
Christophe & Macca welcome Simon Gerrans to debrief the prologue of the Vuelta 2021 and the weeks ahead
