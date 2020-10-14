SBS Cycling Podcast

Sagan - finally! And many Aussies out of the Giro - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Sagan finally wins a stage at the Giro

Source: Getty Images

Published 14 October 2020 at 5:07pm
By SBS Cycling Central
Join Dave McKenzie and Christophe Mallet to review the Giro, the COVID-19 results, and finally a win for Peter Sagan.
Watch the podcast LIVE!


