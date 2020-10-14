Sagan - finally! And many Aussies out of the Giro - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Sagan - finally! And many Aussies out of the Giro - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay32:17EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (36.95 MB)Published 14 October 2020 at 5:07pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTags Join Dave McKenzie and Christophe Mallet to review the Giro, the COVID-19 results, and finally a win for Peter Sagan.Published 14 October 2020 at 5:07pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTagsWatch the podcast LIVE!AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast