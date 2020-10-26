SBS Cycling Podcast

Tao too strong for Jai - Zwift Cycling Central podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2020 at 5:11pm
Tags
In the last episode of the Giro Special Series of this podcast we look back at the last stage and how Tao Geoghegan Hart won his first Grand tour. We also dissect the Vuelta happening live and Free on SBS
Published 26 October 2020 at 5:11pm
Tags

Watch the Podcast LIVE!

 
Advertisement



SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast