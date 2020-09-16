SBS Cycling Podcast

Tell us like it's green - Baden Cooke in the Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Baden Cooke in Green

Published 16 September 2020 at 5:02pm
By SBS Cycling Central
Stage 17 of the Tour de France is on the way tonight as Christophe Mallet and David McKenzie preview all you need to know before you settle in for the afternoon, with special guest Baden Cooke reliving his own green jersey battle.
