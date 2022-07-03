Tour de France 2022: Ep 4- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - A much anticipated win

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Tour de France 2022: Ep 4- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - A much anticipated winPlay25:51SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (24.12 MB)Published 4 July 2022 at 6:59amBy Christophe MalletSource: SBS On the last day in Denmark, Christophe & Macka review a fantastic and much-awaited win by team Bike ExchangePublished 4 July 2022 at 6:59amBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSSHARELatest podcast episodesTour de France 2022: Ep 3- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - It was all about the bridge, or was it?Tour de France 2022: Ep 2- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - The Tale of a wet Time TrialTour de France 2022: Ep 1- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - From Copenhagen with love...Giro 2022: Ep 22- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Jai Hindley writes his name in History