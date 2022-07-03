SBS Cycling Podcast

Tour de France 2022: Ep 4- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - A much anticipated win

Macka and Christophe having a heated discussion in the podcast

Published 4 July 2022 at 6:59am
By Christophe Mallet
On the last day in Denmark, Christophe & Macka review a fantastic and much-awaited win by team Bike Exchange

