Van der Poel shines, the Aussie summer of Cycling - Zwift Cycling Central podcast
Source: Getty Images
Published 2 February 2021 at 4:15pm
By Christophe Mallet
Mathieu Van der Poel lit up the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships and got another chip at Wout van Aert, before their rivalry transfers onto the road. Christophe and Macca also discussed how far can Sarah Gigante can go, as well as what to expect during the 2021 Australian National Road Championships.
