SBS Cycling Podcast

What a climb it was! Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Final Climb

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2021 at 7:40pm
Tags
Gracie, Christophe & Macka look back at the last climb of the race last nice and debate whether of not Roglic is getting worried about the 3rd week.
Published 26 August 2021 at 7:40pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast