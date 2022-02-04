SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast - From TDU to Saudi and looking ahead in 2022

SBS Cycling Podcast

Caleb Ewan win on 1st stage of the Saudi Tour

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2022 at 1:56pm
Tags
This week Christophe and Macka review the summer of cycling in Australia as the World tour moves to Saudi and look ahead to the next few months
Published 4 February 2022 at 1:56pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast