Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Exclusive chat with Richie Porte on racing again, TDF2018 and a lot more
Richie Porte says his horrifying Tour de France crash knocked him around mentally and physically. (AAP)
Published 8 November 2017 at 12:14pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
This week, Sophie Smith and Christophe Mallet have a special guest, all the way from Tasmania, and after a chaotic 2017, Richie Porte opens up on his recovery and plans for 2018.
