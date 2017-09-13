Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - La Vuelta, Froomey, Bert's legacy and CA selection drama

SBS Cycling Podcast

Published 13 September 2017 at 3:14pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew this week wraps up the 2017 Vuelta a España discussing Froome and Contador's legacy and welcome Bridie O'Donnell to discuss and argue the controversy around the team selections for the World Championships
