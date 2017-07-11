Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 12 - King Kittel reigns supreme... And What next for the Aussies?
Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 12 - King Kittel reigns supreme... And What next for the Aussies?
Published 11 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet

Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie Analyse Stage 10, and why Marcel Kittel Reigns supreme. We talk to Sophie Smith on what it is to be a young journo on the Tour de France.
