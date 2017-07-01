Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 2 - A wet start, and a chat at the back of a van with Hayman

Episode 2 of the Zwift Tour de France Podcast - as the riders are headed to Belgium. Christophe Mallet and Rob Arnold from RIDE Cycling Review discuss about the wet start of the race, and Christophe talks to Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott) and Jim Ochowicz (BMC)plus have a look at what's ahead in Belgium.

By Cycling Central Presented By Christophe Mallet Tags