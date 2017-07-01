SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 2 - A wet start, and a chat at the back of a van with Hayman

SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 2 - A wet start, and a chat at the back of a van with Hayman

Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 2 - A wet start, and a chat at the back of a van with Hayman

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
Episode 2 of the Zwift Tour de France Podcast - as the riders are headed to Belgium. Christophe Mallet and Rob Arnold from RIDE Cycling Review discuss about the wet start of the race, and Christophe talks to Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott) and Jim Ochowicz (BMC)plus have a look at what's ahead in Belgium.
Published 1 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast