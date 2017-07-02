Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 3 - Kittel wins, and oh no, not another controversy for Sky?
Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 3 - Kittel wins, and oh no, not another controversy for sky?
Published 2 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallett
Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie discuss the win by Kittel on Belgian soil, the brilliance of Taylor Phinney .. and a new controversy about Sky .. surely not.
