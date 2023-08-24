Watch

Aussie taken out in 5000m heat

Published 24 August 2023, 9:50 pm
Stewart McSweyn was affected by a fall in his men's 5000m heat. SBS will broadcast the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
