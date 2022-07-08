Watch
Best of northern France scenics at Tour de France
Published 8 July 2022, 6:00 pm
A look at the very best landmarks northern France had to offer during stages 4-6 of the 2022 Tour de France.
Tags
SHARE
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
01:07
Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2
03:06
Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:32
O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free
01:45