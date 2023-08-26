Watch

Championship record broken in women's 200m final

Published 26 August 2023, 12:15 am
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson appeared downbeat despite breaking the championship record in the women's 200m final. SBS will broadcast the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
World Athletics Championships
Athletics
