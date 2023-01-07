How to watch the Kooyong Classic LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

WATCH all three days of the Kooyong Classic LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand from January 10-12.





After a three-year absence, the Kooyong Classic returns to the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne and a top-tier field is set to battle it out to claim top honours at the iconic Australian Open warm-up event.





Now in its 33rd year, the three-day tournament has been won by some of the biggest names in tennis history such as Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Cash.





This year Aussie Alex De Minaur and ATP World Number 9 Taylor Fritz headline the men's draw at Kooyong which also features, Andy Murray, Jannik Sinner, Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe, Borna Coric, Zhang Zhizhen and Grigor Dimitrov.



The Women's Draw at Kooyong will also feature Donna Vekic and Linda Fruhvirtova.





SBS will broadcast all three days of the Kooyong Classic on SBS and SBS on Demand From Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12.





Action will get underway from 11 am (AEDT) and continue until 5 pm (AEDT) during each day of the tournament.



How to watch the Kooyong Classic LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, January 10





Kooyong Classic - Day 1





11:00am-5:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, January 11





Kooyong Classic - Day 2





11:00am-5:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, January 12





Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 3





11:00am-5:00pm AEDT



