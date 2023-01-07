Tennis

How to watch the Kooyong Classic LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Some of the world's top tennis talent comes to your screens this January with coverage of the Australian Open warm-up event, the Kooyong Classic - LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Kooyong Classic

From left - Taylor Fritz, Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur are just some of the stars of the court set to face off at the Kooyong Classic.

WATCH all three days of the Kooyong Classic LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand from January 10-12.

After a three-year absence, the Kooyong Classic returns to the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne and a top-tier field is set to battle it out to claim top honours at the iconic Australian Open warm-up event.

Now in its 33rd year, the three-day tournament has been won by some of the biggest names in tennis history such as Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Cash.

This year Aussie Alex De Minaur and ATP World Number 9 Taylor Fritz headline the men's draw at Kooyong which also features, Andy Murray, Jannik Sinner, Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe, Borna Coric, Zhang Zhizhen and Grigor Dimitrov.
READ MORE

Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

The Women's Draw at Kooyong will also feature Donna Vekic and Linda Fruhvirtova.

SBS will broadcast all three days of the Kooyong Classic on SBS and SBS on Demand From Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12.

Action will get underway from 11 am (AEDT) and continue until 5 pm (AEDT) during each day of the tournament.

How to watch the Kooyong Classic LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, January 10

Kooyong Classic - Day 1

11:00am-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, January 11

Kooyong Classic - Day 2

11:00am-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, January 12

Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 3

11:00am-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 7 January 2023 at 3:00pm, updated 8 January 2023 at 9:40am
Source: SBS

