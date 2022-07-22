Watch
Commentary reacts as Jakobsen just seconds away from elimination
Published 21 July 2022, 5:15 am
The SBS commentary team of Bridie O'Donnell and Matt Keenan called home Fabio Jakobsen's dramatic survival on Stage 17 of the Tour de France.
Tags
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 17
01:23
Storer struggling through final stages of Tour
Recap Stage 17: Tour de France 2022
Schultz keeping up with the contenders
02:14
Hamilton on crazy Bardet plan for stage
01:49