Commentary reacts as Jakobsen just seconds away from elimination

Published 21 July 2022, 5:15 am

The SBS commentary team of Bridie O'Donnell and Matt Keenan called home Fabio Jakobsen's dramatic survival on Stage 17 of the Tour de France.

Tour de France
