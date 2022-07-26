Watch

Cromwell happy with the opening stage of TDF Femmes

Published 25 July 2022, 3:00 am

Tiffany Cromwell finished the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes as the leading Australian rider in 11th place. She recounts her thoughts of the stage to SBS's Gracie Elvin.

Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

[COPY 1] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 4] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

01:19

Roseman-Gannon happy to play her part in opening TDF Femmes stage

[COPY 5] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Stage 21 Winners interview

01:02

Neylan recounts 'incredible' opening stage experience

[COPY 2] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 20