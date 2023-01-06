Watch

Dakar 2023: BAS World KTM

Published 6 January 2023, 10:00 pm

BAS World KTM are a privateer team with the spirit of a factory out and talent pool that's young and hungry for Dakar success.

Dakar Rally
Motorsport
