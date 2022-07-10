Watch
Durbridge happy after 'special' day out in breakaway
Published 9 July 2022, 2:05 am
Despite being dropped with 4km to the finish, Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange Jayco) was happy with his efforts to remain in the breakaway all the way until the final kilometres of the La Planche des Belles Filles in Stage 7 of the Tour de France.
