Watch

Frain battered but surviving after horrific Stage 2 crash

Published 26 July 2022, 2:30 am

Nicole Frain is lucky to have survived a horrifying Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes, in which she was involved in two nasty crashes within minutes of each other.

Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

[COPY 3] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Tour de France Femmes

“Probably not the best day“ - Manly

02:24

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

02:25

Niewiadoma full of praise for Cromwell's help

01:01

Brown and FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope the biggest losers of Stage 2

'We need to defend ourselves?' - Tour de France winners offended by doping questions

'We need to defend ourselves?' - Tour de France winners offended by doping questions

Tour de France

[COPY 1] Model TDF interview placeholder