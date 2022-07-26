Watch

Frain reflects on fast opening stage of TDF Femmes

Published 25 July 2022, 3:00 am

Nicole Frain caught up with SBS's Gracie Elvin, after finishing a respectable 12th overall in the opening stage of the tour de France Femmes.

Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
