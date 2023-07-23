Watch

Gerrans, Bridie break down sprint on Champs-Élysées

Published 23 July 2023, 9:30 pm
Bridie O'Donnell and Simon Gerrans analyse Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France on SBS.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1

Mas, Carapaz abandon Tour de France after Stage 1 crash

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Hindley fighting back injury to stay in Tour de France podium battle

Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar rides alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates

Pogacar primed for title tilt as UAE Team Emirates announce Tour squad

Tour de France

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

GettyImages-1502757720.jpg

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

Fun facts and trivia ahead of 2023 Tour de France

Tour de France