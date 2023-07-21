Watch

Gerrans, Bridie break down 'upset victory' on Stage 18

Published 21 July 2023, 12:10 am
SBS Cycling experts Bridie O'Donnell and Simon Gerrans took a look back at Stage 18 of the Tour de France and dissected how it was won.
Tour de France
Cycling
