Gilbert reflects on Caleb crash and stage 13

Published 16 July 2022, 8:00 pm

Lotto Soudal veteran Philippe GIlbert talks the bounce back from Caleb Ewan's crash and how the team will attack stage 14 of the TDF.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
