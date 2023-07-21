Watch

Haig: 'I was wondering, what am I doing here'

Published 21 July 2023, 6:10 pm
Jack Haig played a major role in Stage 19 of the Tour de France.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Tour de France picks for you

02:02

Hindley with one big test to go

Tour de France

04:10
Mohoric: 'Cycling is so brutal'

Mohoric: 'It's so cruel to be a professional cyclist'

Tour de France

03:44

Aussies Spratt & Hanson buzzing ahead of Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

01:24

O'Connor right in the mix for stage honours

Tour de France

01:39
Haig IV

Haig on breakaway riding with fellow Aussies

Tour de France

02:45

O'Connor plays domestique role to perfection in teammate Gall's win

Tour de France

02:37

Clarke gutsy from the breakaway

Tour de France

07:16

Stage 19 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France