Watch
“It only took 17 stages to start feeling good” - Ewan
Published 21 July 2022, 9:15 pm
Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan has told SBS' Dan Jones that he's in good spirits at the business end of the 2022 Tour de France.
Tags
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:39
Stage 12 White Jersey interview
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
03:06
Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:07
Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2
01:45