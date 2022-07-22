Watch

“It only took 17 stages to start feeling good” - Ewan

Published 21 July 2022, 9:15 pm

Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan has told SBS' Dan Jones that he's in good spirits at the business end of the 2022 Tour de France.

