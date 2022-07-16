Watch
"It's a challenge, but it's part of the Tour" - Vingegaard
Published 15 July 2022, 10:00 pm
Current yellow Jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard spoke to the press pack on the challenges of being in yellow!
