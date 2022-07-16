Watch

Jungels admits AG2R is feeling the pinch

Published 16 July 2022, 10:00 pm

Stage 9 winner Bob Jungels admits that the AG2R Citroen is really feeling the pinch approaching the business end of the Tour, due to injuries and COVID.

