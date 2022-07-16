Watch

Kerley dominates 100m heat as Tebogo breaks WJR

Published 16 July 2022, 12:45 pm

Fred Kerley (USA) sent a message to his rivals after posting a rapid time in his 100m heat, while 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo (BOT) broke the World Junior Record in his at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Watch all 10 days LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.

Australia announce diverse team for World Athletics Championships on SBS

WATCH: 2022 Tour de France Stage 15 live stream

