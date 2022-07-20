Watch
Kipyegon storms to victory in women's 1500m final
Published 19 July 2022, 3:45 pm
Kenyan superstar Faith Kipyegon stormed to a record-breaking second career gold medal in an enthralling women's 1500m final, besting Aussies Jessica Hull and Georgia Griffth. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
Aussie Law into 200m semis on senior debut
Aussies Hull, Griffith earn place in women's 1500m final
Aussies cruise through to men's 1500m semis
‘I still wouldn’t change it’ – Schultz thankful for narrow stage defeat in Tour de France
Tour de France