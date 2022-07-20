Watch

Kipyegon storms to victory in women's 1500m final

Published 19 July 2022, 3:45 pm

Kenyan superstar Faith Kipyegon stormed to a record-breaking second career gold medal in an enthralling women's 1500m final, besting Aussies Jessica Hull and Georgia Griffth. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.

