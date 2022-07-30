Watch
Manly laments missed chance to strike in the final stanza of Stage 5
Published 29 July 2022, 2:15 am
BikeExchange-Jayco's Alexandra Manly admitted that she carried too much speed at the tight hairpin that claimed her teammate Ruby Roseman-Gannon and failed to turn it into an advantage for her for the sprint to the finish.
Share
Advertisement
Most popular
01:53
Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship
Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage
Tour de France Femmes