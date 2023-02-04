Watch

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

Published 4 February 2023, 5:30 am

The highlights from the 2023 edition of the Melbourne to Warrnambool.

Tags
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

04:27

Recap: Round 1 - Australian MTB Cross Country Series 2023

Cycling

13:49

Talking Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with director Scott Sunderland

Cycling

52:00

Stage 14 - Extended Highlights - Dakar Rally 2023

Dakar Rally

03:33

Argentina v Croatia (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

18:53

Whelan searching for a way back to professional deal

Cycling