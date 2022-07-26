Watch

Neylan recounts 'incredible' opening stage experience

Published 25 July 2022, 3:00 am

Rachel Neylan has told SBS's Gracie Elvin the 'incredible' experience of racing along the Champs-Élysées in the first Tour de France Femmes.

Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Stage 21 Winners interview

[COPY 5] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 1] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 2] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 4] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Femmes Stage 1 Yellow Jersey interview

01:19

Roseman-Gannon happy to play her part in opening TDF Femmes stage

[COPY 2] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder