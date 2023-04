'One of the most incredible wins' - van der Poel's Amstel Gold 2019 comeback

Published 12 April 2023, 2:00 am

Mathieu van der Poel announced himself on the road cycling scene as a special talent with an amazing come from behind victory in 2019 at the Amstel Gold Race. A look back at some of the great moments from past Amstel Gold Races in the lead up to the 2023 edition on SBS.