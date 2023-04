Ridiculous Amstel Gold Race finish sees Niewiadoma screaming at Longo Borghini

Published 12 April 2023, 12:00 am

Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini conspired to lose Amstel Gold Race in 2021 in dramatic circumstances! A look back at some of the great moments from past Amstel Gold Races in the lead up to the 2023 edition on SBS.