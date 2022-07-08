Watch
Stage 6 Polka Jersey interview
Published 8 July 2022, 1:30 am
We hear from Magnus Cort, the current King of the Mountains leader and wearing the Polka Jersey after Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France.
SHARE
Advertisement
Recommended for you
[COPY 4] Model TDF interview placeholder
02:41
O'Connor apprehensive ahead of cobbled showdown
[COPY 2] Model TDF interview placeholder
01:06
Stage 5 Polka Jersey interview
02:19
Hamilton 'blissfully unaware' of what lies ahead with first cobblestone stage of the Tour
01:34
Stage 5 White Jersey interview
02:30