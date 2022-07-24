Watch

Stephens reflects on the performance of Bahrain-Victorious

Published 23 July 2022, 9:30 pm

Bahrain-Victorious Sporting Director, Neil stephens, catches up with SBS's Dan Jones and reflects on how his team has gone this Tour de France.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
