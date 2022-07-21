Watch

“The first of the big climbs at the end, I had a hunger flat before it" - Ewan

Published 20 July 2022, 9:30 pm

Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan admitted that he struggled with a hunger flat during the first of major climbs in Stage 16, but came good in the end.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
